Kate Steinle: 5 Things About The Woman Whose Shooter Was Shockingly Acquitted Of Murder

A jury acquitted an undocumented immigrant of killing Kate Steinle, leaving some voters furious. As her family mourns, learn more about who Kate was.

1. She was only 32 when she was killed. On July 1, 2017, Kathryn “Kate” Steinle died after being shot in a back as she and her father, Jim Steinle, strolled around Pier 14 in San Francisco, according to the Washington Post. Her last words were “Help me, Dad.” The bullet had pierced her aorta and she was pronounced dead two hours later at San Francisco General Hospital. The man who fired the bullet was Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 45-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico who had been deported from the United States five times.

Prior to this shooting, Jose had been convicted of seven felonies, mostly for narcotics charges. He claimed that he found a gun wrapped in cloth near the pier, according to CNN. The gun was stolen from an off-duty Bureau of Land Management agent’s car. Jose said he was aiming at a seal when he pulled the trigger. The bullet ricocheted and fatally struck Kate. After deliberating, the jury found him not guilty of murder on Nov. 30, but convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

2. Kate had found a great job and the love of her life when she was killed. “She was finally at a place where she really had what she wanted,” Rebecca Weinrib, one of her closest friends, told the Los Angeles Times. “What kills me is that she was just on the cusp of everything she had ever wanted when she was shot.” Kate had moved to San Francisco to live with her boyfriend, a young lawyer she wanted to marry. She had a job with Medtronic, a Mountain View medical device company. She also volunteered with Challenged Athletes Foundation, a San Diego organization that assists athletes with disabilities reach their goals.

3. She loved to travel. She graduated from Amador Valley High in Pleasanton and got a communications degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, according to Mercury News. In her 20s, she developed a passion for traveling, which saw her go to South Africa in 2008 with her friend, Nicole Ludwig. She and Katie met with the woman who had taken care of Nicole’s mother as a child.

“We spent time in her hut. Kate had never met her and she goes in there and sits with her and held her hand and listened to her stories,” Nicole said. “She was about loving people, getting to know people.” During her short life, Katie would also live in places like Barcelona and Dubai.

4. Her death sparked a national debate. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was taken into custody three months before Kate’s death. Because San Francisco is a “sanctuary city,” or a town that limits its cooperation with federal officials on enforcing immigration laws, he was let go instead of turned over to ICE. President Donald Trump, 71, has used Kate’s death as an example of why there needs to be stiffer immigration laws. “A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration,” he tweeted. “His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!”

5. Her family is, to no surprise, unhappy with the verdict. “I’m not surprised. The system failed Kate from the start of this chain of events. Why would the verdict be any different?” her brother, Brad Steinle said. “From the drug charge. To being released. To not being detained by ICE. The [Bureau of Land Management] agent leaving a loaded weapon in an unlocked car. It is failure after failure.”

Our thoughts are with Kate’s family and friends.