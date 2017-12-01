Karl Cook: 5 Things To Know About Kaley Cuoco’s Hunky Equestrian Fiancé

Congratulations! Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco’s sweetheart of a boyfriend, got down on one knee – and said yes! As they plan their wedding, learn all about her soon-to-be-husband.

1. Karl rides horses professionally – and he’s pretty good at it. It’s safe to say Kaley Cuoco, 32, got one hell of a romantic “big bang” on Nov. 30. Okay, bad jokes aside, it’s pretty awesome how Karl Cook, 26, proposed to The Big Bang Theory actress, and how he shared the engagement with his thousands of followers. “Yes, I say yes. I say yes,” she happily shouted, as their friends – who were lucky to be there in person – applauded in the background.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Karl captioned the video, which goes to show: love is scary. After all, Karl is used to handling four-legged beasts that can weigh over a thousand pounds. Karl is a professional equestrian, and one who has racked up some impressive wins. He has won numerous grand prix events, including the 2016 SmartPak Grand Prix and the UltrOz Jumper, according to E! News.

2. He comes from money. Whenever Karl takes home the blue ribbon at an event, it comes with a cash prize up in the thousands of dollars. However, it’s not like his family was struggling to pay the bills. Karl’s father is Scott Cook, the founder of tax software Intuit (the company’s QuickBooks and TurboTax programs are reportedly used by more than 37 million people in the world.) Scott, according to Forbes, is worth around $2 billion. Oh, and his mother? Signe Ostby not only launched her own software startup in 1982, but her marketing strategy consulting practice has worked with Apple, IBM, HP and more.

3. Karl has a sense of humor. When Kaley talked to Us Weekly about their relationship, she explained why she and Karl are a good match. Because I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him. He’s got such a great sense of humor,” she said. Oh, he certainly does. Karl faked Kaley out. “On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted,” he said, holding up a fake diamond ring. “Now judging by her face maybe not, it’s the thought that counts right😳😳😳”

4. In addition to riding horses, he likes to work with his hands. The great Canadian comedian Steve Smith Jr., 71, as his character Red Green, would say, “If the women don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.” Thankfully for Kaley, Karl is both. In addition to being her hottie, he also into woodworking. “I am also into making bowls, cups, tables and many other things on a wood lathe. I call it ‘lazy turning.’ Instead of having to move a carving tool around and care into wood I just sit there and hold a tool under the wood as the machine turns the wood,” he told Phelps Sports in 2010.

5. He’ll be Kaley’s second husband. Prior to this engagement, Kaley was married to ex-Tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, 30. They were only dating for two months before they were engaged, and their marriage lasted only 21 months. It seems she just needed to change sports. Tennis is out, horseback riding is in and these two are getting married!

Are you excited that these two are going to tie the knot, HollywoodLifers?