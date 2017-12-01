Supermoon 2017: When Is It & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Full ‘Cold Moon’

Keep you eyes on the skies! The only supermoon of 2017 is coming up on Dec. 3 and we’ve got everything you need to know about the brightest lunar event of the year.

Stargazers rejoice! The first visible supermoon of 2017 is coming up on Sun. Dec. 3 is and it’s going to be extra special. The Full Cold Moon as its called will mark the closest it comes to Earth in orbit, in what is known as perigee. The moon orbits between 252,000 and 226,000 miles from our planet, but now it will soon be just 222,443 miles away. Because it will be much closer, the moon will appear much larger and brighter than any other full moons in 2017. We haven’t had a true supermoon this year that we can see, as the other three occurred when we were in a new moon phase and it was darkened in our skies. So be sure to look up at the sky over the weekend and drink in the celestial shine. For those who live in snowy areas, that light bouncing off the white stuff should be bright enough to build snowmen at night!

According to National Geographic the Full Cold Moon will appear 16 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than normal. This will be the biggest supermoon since Nov. of 2016’s, when the orb came closest to the Earth than it had in a whopping 68 years! The best time to view it will be just as after the sun goes down, as when the full moon rises on the horizon it has the illusion of being much larger than when it makes its way through the night sky. See the amazing supermoons of 2016 in pics, here.

The reason it is called the Full Cold Moon is pretty simple — it’s because it is the first full moon of December and a sign that winter has arrived. Over time humans took to naming full moons to signal the times of year for things like hunting and farming. September’s Harvest Moon/Corn Moon is called that because it signals when farmers would begin gathering their crops. October’s full moon is the Hunter’s Moon, because that’s when people started stocking up on meat before the winter came. While the Full Cold Moon is a total bummer of a name, it will be an amazing show in the sky since it’s a supermoon. At least that’s something to celebrate!

HollywoodLifers, will you be on the lookout for the supermoon?