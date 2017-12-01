KIIS-FM Jingle Ball Live Stream: Watch Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & More Perform

Not able to attend KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball tonight, Dec. 1? Not a problem! We’ve hooked you up with a live stream here so you don’t miss one minute of Taylor Swift’s first full performance since her last tour.

KIISM Jingle Ball is happening at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA, and we have never been more ready. Tune in at the link below starting at 10:30pm EST/7:30pm PST to WATCH the whole thing live, or tune into your local iHeartRadio station to hear the show!

Tonight’s show — part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One — features so many performers that we get dizzy just looking at the lineup. Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne and more will all be taking the stage! Yes, you read that correctly. Tay already shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of herself sound-checking, proving that it’s really happening! Yas.

If you haven’t gotten tix to your local Jingle Ball stop yet, be sure to check out the lineup for every city here and get on that. Most of the shows are already sold out, but local radio stations are doing tons of contests to give you the chance to win tickets!

Happy December 1st! Click the link in bio to watch #iHeartJingleBall TONIGHT at 7:30pm PT! A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:45am PST

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see perform at KIIS-FM Jingle Ball and why is it Taylor? Tell us in the comments!