Sofia Carson Performs Holiday Rendition Of ‘Descendants 2’ Hit On Disney Channel Special

Chillin’ like a… snowman! Sofia Carson wowed us all with her exciting performance of a holiday-themed ‘Descendants 2’ song during Disney Channel’s holiday special!

Just give Sofia Carson all of the awards! She stole the show during Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration. Sofia had a special treat for all the Descendants 2 fans out there. She transformed the DCOM’s hit song “Chillin’ Like a Villain” into “Chillin’ Like a Snowman” for the holiday special. You need to get these song on your list of holiday jams ASAP. Sofia dazzled on the stage in front of Cinderella’s castle at Walt Disney World. Sofia’s performance was electrifying from beginning to end. She’s got so much confidence and grace up on stage — just like Evie! (Also, who else is looking for those amazing silver boots that Sofia had on?)

Sofia wasn’t the only Descendants 2 star to be on hand for the special. Dove Cameron performed a beautiful rendition of “White Christmas.” Booboo Stewart gave fans an exclusive tour of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, opening in summer 2018. Other performers included Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, stars of the upcoming DCOM, Zombies, Andi Mack star Asher Angel, and Boy Band winner In Real Life.

In addition to the release of Descendants 2, Sofia has had a super busy 2017. She released her single “Back to Beautiful” and “Ins and Outs.” We’re just waiting for her to release her album! Sofia also brought Disney magic to New York City when she performed “A Smile and a Song” to honor Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs‘ 80th anniversary. She made Fifth Avenue her own personal stage to help unveil the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store’s holiday window display.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sofia’s performance? Let us know!