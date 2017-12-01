Olivia Munn Slams Russell Simmons’ Apology For Alleged Rape: Women Aren’t ‘Disposable’

Russell Simmons ‘apologized’ after being accused raping Jenny Lumet, but Olivia Munn is NOT here for what he said. So, she clapped back on Twitter. See the response.

The latest woman to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Russell Simmons is writer Jenny Lumet, who told a shocking, detailed story of how he allegedly forced her to go home with him, then allegedly raped her. Russell vehemently denied previous allegations against him, but this time, he decided to step down from his companies and said he is committing to “continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening.” However, in his ‘apology,’ he also said, “While [Jenny]’s memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.” Olivia Munn had a major problem with this statement, and took to Twitter to say so.

“Yo Russell, your statement was a little wonky, lemme help you out,” she wrote. “According to the Douchebag Dictionary I believe your statement translates to — Our memories are different because I see women as disposable entertainment and Jenny thought she was a human being.” OH snap! Jenny’s account of what allegedly happened between herself and Russell in 1991 was quite hard to read, as she claimed he “used [his] size to maneuver [her]” into his apartment, then allegedly “penetrated” her. “You told me to turn over on my stomach,” she alleged. “You said something about a part of my body.”

Jenny decided to come forward with her story after reading Russell’s denial of the previous allegations against him, made by model Keri Claussen Khalighi. In his first statement, he said, “Abusing women in any way, shape or form violates the very core of my being.” Jenny explained she simply could not sit by and let Russell shut this down any longer. “I can’t leave those [other] women twisting in the wind,” she said. “Maybe the recalling of this incident can be helpful. I don’t know if it can.”

