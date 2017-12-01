Naya Rivera Attempts To Cover Up In All Black In 1st Photos Since Domestic Battery Arrest

Naya Rivera’s back in L.A.! She was spotted for the first time since getting arrested for domestic battery, and the ‘Glee’ star tried to keep a low profile by dressing all in black.

In that Naya Rivera or the world’s most laid-back ninja? The 30-year-old Glee star was spotted wearing nothing but black while running errands in Los Feliz on Nov. 30, according to The Blast. Like, everything was black. Her shoes? Black. Her bag? Black. The sweater she wrapped wasn’t even wearing but had wrapped around her waist? Black. Sunglasses. Blue—just kidding! They were black too. This entire monochromatic wardrobe may have been her way of blending in, as the last time Naya was in the news, she was being booked for allegedly hitting her husband, Ryan Dorsey, 34.

Naya was arrested on Nov. 25 in Kanawha Country, West Virginia for allegedly hitting Ryan in the head and bottom lip. She was charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery, and a video of her arraignment shows her with tears in the eyes as the judge addresses her over these allegations. Days after her arrest, the 911 call from the alleged incident was released. In it, Ryan tells the operator that his wife is “out of control,” before saying that she’s getting “physical” with him.

Naya’s black ensemble looked better than the hoodie she wore when she was charged. Her mug shot shows her looking sad and downtrodden – which, why wouldn’t she? Thankfully, Ryan didn’t need any medial attention after this alleged battery. “There was some independent corroboration for what he said happened,” Sgt. Brian Humphreys said. The authorities also said they understood that Naya was supposedly drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

Ryan said that he and Naya were experiencing a “difficult time” in his first statement since the arrest. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.” As if Naya’s wardrobe wasn’t a hint, both she and her husband would like some “kindness, respect” and peace as they deal with this hectic time of their lives.

