Heaven Cox: Missing Texas Teen, 15, Found Safe 5 Days After Talking With Older ‘Predator’

Heaven Cox is safe & sound! The TX teen was found all the way in Louisiana, and is thought to have run away with a man she met on Snapchat! Get the details here.

After missing for five days, 15-year-old Heaven Ray Cox has officially been found unharmed! The teenager disappeared after talking with a “much older predator” on Snapchat, but luckily was located at a Louisiana residence on the evening of Nov. 30. Investigators are the ones who found Heaven miles away from her Mauriceville, Texas home after going missing on Nov. 25. She was apparently at a relative of an acquaintance’s house, according to the Orange County Sheriff. And of course her mom, Tammy Cox, is feeling more grateful than ever!

“She has been found and is safe!!!” Tammy announced to her Facebook followers on Nov. 30. “Thanks to everybody for all you have done for one little girl, please don’t forget that there are others out there still missing. Much love!!!” But while Heaven was brought home unharmed, police have not ruled out any criminal involvement — especially because the teen’s parents now know she was communicating with an older man over social media leading up to her disappearance. “Preliminary reports are that Heaven left her residence last Saturday on her own accord, but we will continue to speak to all persons involved. We have not ruled out pending criminal charges,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

At the time of Heaven’s disappearance, Tammy took to Facebook in an effort to enlist others in the search for her daughter. “The man she has been talking to is a predator, who has apparently been manipulating her for some time, and in her current state of mind, she believes that he is her friend,” the frantic mother shared. “She left a goodbye note to me and her Dad, and said that she wouldn’t have a phone, so I’m sure he has taken it from her, as it isn’t here, and I have torn her room apart.” Tammy also explained that Heaven has bipolar disorder and was currently off her medication, experiencing a “manic phase.”

Based off Heaven’s note, Police originally thought the girl was heading to California after meeting her predator in San Antonio. She also took her passport with her before she left home. We’re just so glad Heaven was found and is now safe! “We are home and whole again…….and very thankful,” Tammy wrote on Dec. 1. “Thank you to everyone for your concern, support and overwhelming response in getting our information out at the speed of light. We are grateful to God, family, friends and millions of people we don’t even know.”

