Michael K. Williams On Being ‘Above The Noise’ In Beats New Ad: We Need To ‘Focus’

Michael K. Williams, 51, has revealed what being “Above The Noise” actually means to him after starring the powerful and timely new campaign for Beats by Dre. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE Q&A with the actor, best known for his roles on the critically acclaimed HBO shows The Wire and The Night Of, in which he shares how he lives his life “Above The Noise” and his advice for the future generations to do the same. “To me ‘Above The Noise’ is a greatly important concept that means being able to focus,” Michael explained. “How hard can you focus on what it is that you want in order to achieve it?” This is all in reference to the star-studded Beats campaign which, if you haven’t seen, Michael narrates.

“Now more than ever our society bombards us with noise from social media to the news, this drowns us out and makes it harder to focus,” Michael shared when asked why it was so important for older and younger generations alike to be able to live above the noise. “We all need to block this out and focus on following our hearts, knowing right vs. wrong, this doesn’t change dependent on your race, young or old, male or female.” Michael even revealed that he once had to rise above the noise himself after he was told his career might be threatened. “The first bit of noise I heard was that my life and career were over once I got the scar on my face,” Michael shared. “I had to rise above and dig deeper on how I was going to present myself to the world and not let how others perceived me or how I appeared to stop me in my pursuit of my dreams.” And he did just that. So inspiring!

So, what is Michael’s advice to generations of all ages to rise above the noise? “The best advice I can give to the next generation as to how to stay above the noise is to find something you are passionate about and to not be afraid of putting in the hard work in order to obtain that goal.” Make sure to watch Michael — as well as Serena Williams, Neymar Jr., Cara Delevingne, and Kris Wu — in the Beats by Dre campaign above, featuring the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

