Michael Flynn: Ex-Trump National Security Advisor Charged With Lying To FBI In Russia Probe

FBI Special counsel Robert Mueller charged President Donald Trump‘s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, 58, on December 1, with one count of “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI when he engaged in secret conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States,Sergey Kislyak. Flynn will appear in court on Friday morning, a court spokesperson told CNN. Flynn becomes the first Trump administration member to be charged in Mueller’s investigation in alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign for the 2016 presidential election. It’s expected that he will plead guilty to the charge.

Court documents (see those below) detail the charge against Flynn: “On or about January 24, 2017, defendant Michael T. Flynn did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, to wit, the defendant falsely stated and represented to agents of the FBI, in Washington, DC, that: on or about December 29, 20l6, did not ask the Government of Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Russian Ambassador to refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day; and did not recall the Russian Ambassador subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those . – sanctions as a result of his request; and on or about December 22, 2016, did not ask the Russian Ambassador to delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution; and that the Russian Ambassador subsequently never described Russia?s response to his request.”

Flynn is also the fourth Trump administration official connected to the presidential campaign to be charged in Mueller’s Russia probe, in addition to potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes. The retired general was appointed to the national security advisor position in February, but held the role for less than a month. It was revealed at the time that he “misled” Vice President Mike Pence, and former chief of staff Reince Priebus about speaking with Kislyak about US sanctions against Russia.

