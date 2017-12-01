Melissa Schuman Cries ‘I Forgive’ Nick Carter After She Accuses Him Of Rape In New Interview

With tears in her eyes, Melissa Schuman, the former pop star accusing Nick Carter of rape, said she’d forgiven him and she made these allegations because she needed ‘healing.’

When appearing on the Dec. 1 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Melissa Shuman, 33, delivered a message to Nick Carter, 37, after she accused the Backstreet Boys singer of raping her when she was just an 18-year-old virgin. “I forgive you. I don’t want anything from you. I wish you only the best. I don’t want your money I don’t want, I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family, I did this for me because I needed this healing,” she told Dr. Oz, 57.

“I also did this, and I also came forward because I want to inspire other victims, other people who have been assaulted to come forward and know that they have a voice,” she said. Mellissa, best known for being part of the 1990s girl group Dream, detailed the alleged sexual assault in a Nov. 21 blog post. “After kissing for a moment, he took my hand and brought me into the bathroom adjacent to his office. He shut the door and we continued to kiss. I asked him what we were doing in there. He didn’t respond and continued to kiss me. He then pick(ed) me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further. He didn’t listen.”

Melissa also told Dr. Oz why she didn’t press charges against Nick when the alleged incident happened fifteen years ago. “I’d actually confided in my manager at that time about pressing charges. And I was told that he (Nick Carter) had the most powerful litigator in the country and that I didn’t have the money to pay for an attorney to essentially defend me, if he were to come after me.”

“My manager told me, ‘You know you’re trying to build a name for yourself right now, everyone’s going to call you fame hungry, that you’re trying to use this to better yourself or get your name out there and at this point there’s nothing we can do.’ I remember telling him, oh so that’s it… he just gets away with it? And my manager just said…you know,” she added. Nick quickly denied the allegations, saying that Melissa “never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”

