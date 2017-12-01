Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Jumps to His Defense After Allegations: I Support Him ‘100 Percent’

With so many women coming accusing Matt Lauer of gross sexual misconduct, his ex-wife has his back. Nancy Alspaugh said she thinks some of the accusations ‘may not be true.’

Nancy Alspaugh, who was married to Matt Lauer, 59, from 1981 to 1988, said she was “shocked” when she heard that he was fired from TODAY and NBC News over a detailed sexual misconduct complaint. “He’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

Matt’s first wife also cast a little doubt on the growing list of accusations surrounding her first husband. “He’s just a very giving person and charming and I think a lot of this stuff is obviously going to come to light, whether it’s true or not, and some of the things that are being stated may not be true,” she told ET. “We have to find that out, you know? As time goes on here, people should be aware there’s a family involved here. There are three children and that’s — I think it’s important to be aware that this can destroy a family. Reporting on accusations before they know whether they’re real or not.”

Speaking of Matt’s family – he has three children with his current wife Annette Roque, 50, — Nancy said she reached out them since Matt’s firing. “I just haven’t heard back, but of course I’ve given him my support,” she stated. “One hundred percent.” Matt may hope that his current wife is that supportive, since PEOPLE reported that he allegedly cheated on Annette “regularly” during their 19 years of marriage.

After Nancy and Matt divorced in 1988, she found love with FOX executive H. Read Jackson, according to Heavy.com. The two were married and lived happily until he sadly passed away from cancer in January 2016. “That’s why [these allegations are] so shocking, I think, for the people that really know him and really love him,” Nancy told ET, “and they want to get the good stuff out. I want to get out the fact that he made a contribution to my nonprofit, that he helped me when my husband died.”

Nancy also revealed that the last time she spoke to Matt was a week before the allegations broke. “I called him to let him know that a reporter had shown up at my door and was saying that some things were going to be coming out,” she explained to ET. “And when I called him, he thanked me for the call, and I got the contact of the reporter and he said of course none of it was true. … I think he was blindsided by the whole thing, but, like I said, what I want to get out there is the side of him that I know and that so many others know about him, which is the charming, want to help you in any way kind of guy he was.”

