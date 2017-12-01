Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Is ‘Mortified’ Over Sex Scandal: Their Marriage Is Doomed, Says Source

Though Matt Lauer says he’s ‘surrounded by the people’ he loves amidst his sexual harassment scandal, we’ve learned that his wife, Annette Roque, might not be around for long.

Matt Lauer, 59 and Annette Roque, 50, could be on the rocks following his alleged inappropriate sexual behavior and NBC firing, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Most people in Matt’s circle are predicting that Annette will file for divorce,” the insider shares. Annette actually filed previously in September 2006 while pregnant with their third child, citing “cruel and inhumane treatment” and “extreme anger and hostility toward her” in Matt’s part, according to the documents. The couple later reconciled, but it’s clear that Matt’s current scandal complicates things yet again.

The former TODAY Show host won’t give up so easily, though. “Matt’s not ready to resign himself to that,” the source continues. “He’s going to great lengths to save his marriage. There’s no telling if it’ll work though, because Annette’s mortified over this.” Well, can you blame her?

Still, Annette is motivated by her need to protect their children Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. “She’s worried about the kids,” the insider explains. “She’s embarrassed; she’s hurt. They were already living very separate lives and this may push her right out the door.”

Understandably, Matt is tip-toeing around his wife amidst the fallout. “Matt’s walking on eggshells right now,” the source admits. “His world is crumbling around him and the last thing he needs is to lose Annette too.” See more photos of Matt and Annette here.

