Bobby Panahi is packing his bags and getting ready to leave the house for good in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ sneak peek. Javi Marroquin asks Bobby not to give up, but will he listen?

Bobby Panahi is ready to leave Marriage Boot Camp behind in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Dec. 1 episode. “Stay with me, please,” Javi Marroquin says to Bobby. “I just went through this. Don’t do this. We’re on the home stretch.” Javi’s got a point, Bobby. You can’t just give up! Peter Gunz admits that Bobby has reached his breaking point with everything.

In an attempt to get Bobby to stay, Dr. Ish gets on the phone with him. Dr. Ish tries to get to the bottom of why Bobby wants to leave. “The problem is she’s making me explode now,” Bobby tells Dr. Ish about his longtime love, Asifa Mirza. Dr. Ish attempts to calm Bobby down. “Bobby, take a beat. I’m on my way, and we can talk all this out,” he says.

But Bobby doesn’t listen. “I’m done,” Bobby says. “Forget the relationship. I’ve made my decision.” He gets in the car and drives off! Is he really giving up on his relationship with Asifa? Time will tell! Bobby and Asifa have had their fair share of problems and have faced nasty cheating rumors. Let’s hope Dr. Ish can get Bobby to reconsider coming back to the house. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airing Friday, December 1, at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

