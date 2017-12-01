So hot! Mariah Carey just debuted her new, slim figure and she’s looking absolutely stunning after losing 25 lbs with a surgical procedure! Check her out!

Mariah Carey just posted a photo of herself in the studio and, we gotta say, it might have been taken in 1999! In the image, the sexy songstress strikes a pose in front of a sound board in a simple black dress and wearing her lovely locks down past her shoulders and we’re completely smitten! Devoted fans know that she recently underwent a gastric sleeve surgery, which in essence shrinks the patient’s stomach so they feel full with less food, according to Entertainment Tonight. Since the procedure, she’s lost 25 lbs and we’re loving the new Mariah!

“Feeling better and back to work,” she captioned the photo. “Looking forward to seeing you at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!” Although she had the surgery this fall, it’s a respiratory infection that she’s referring to, which forced her to postpone her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour. Let’s face it, the holiday season just isn’t the same without Mimi’s amazing covers and this year she looks ready to dazzle her fans! Want more photos of Mariah? Head right here!

Besides her astounding weight loss, Mariah has yet another reason to smile. Although there’s been endless reporting about the messy way her relationship with James Packer ended, it’s gotta be some consolation to not only get to keep her diamond ring but also getting a multi-million dollar pay day from the Australian businessman! Things are certainly looking up for Mariah!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Mimi’s new look as much as us? Planning to catch her on her holiday tour in the days ahead?! Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!