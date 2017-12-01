‘Stephen Colbert’: Laura Benanti Returns As Melania Trump Desperately Trying To Escape White House

Melania Trump (aka Laura Benanti) stopped by ‘The Late Show’ to tell Stephen Colbert that rumors she doesn’t want to be FLOTUS is fake news! Watch the hilarious skit!

It’s crazy to think Melania Trump‘s not absolutely thrilled to be first lady, okay? At least, that’s what Laura Benanti tried to tell Stephen Colbert on the November 30 episode of The Late Show! Laura came back to the show with her hilarious Melania impression to discuss the White House’s now infamous Christmas decorations, and to ensure Stephen that she was absolutely happy living there. But don’t fret; Melania’s doesn’t want to escape the White House at all, “she” told Stephen. Okay? “Stephen this is a fake news lie! Look at me, being happy,” she said in the sketch while grimacing.

Stephen asked her about the rather odd Christmas decorations at the White House, which the internet has widely mocked for being a bit creepy and cold. “In fact, I was treated by a ballet performance by wonderful ballerinas,” she said as she showed footage of the real Melania, standing still with no emotion in the corner of the room while watching the dancers. “There I am, standing alone on my staircase of happiness, admiring the freedom of movement. Fly away, little birds! Fly away!” she said while tearing up.

She said that the White House Christmas display was “more proof of my happiness is decorating.” She continued, “The stringing of the lights, the making of the cookies, seeing Santa Claus, who is my inspiration.” Wait; why is Santa her inspiration? “Well, if you can go down a chimney to come into a house, then you can go up a chimney to get out of the house. I’ve got all the family’s Christmas stockings and turned them into a rope. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a goodbye!” Oh my god, so funny!!

