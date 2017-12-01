La La Anthony Missing Carmelo? Shares Message About Needing ‘Absence To Value Presence’

It seems like La La Anthony is missing ex Carmelo, especially since he’s left New York to play in OKC. See her message about how it takes ‘absence to value presence.’

Hmmm. Is La La Anthony pining away for her ex Carmelo? The estranged couple still has a lot of love for one another, but now that he’s playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and she stayed behind in New York it sure sounds like she’s missing him. The 38-year-old shared a quote to Snapchat on Dec. 1 that read: “Life is so ironic. It takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.” At least when the 33-year-old played for the Knicks prior to his trade the two were able to easily see each other. Since he lives so far away now, it sounds like she’s really feeling his absence. They were together for a whopping 17 years so it must be so hard to be thousands of miles apart. See pics of Carmelo and La La in happier times, here.

The couple separated in April and so far neither have then have taken steps to file for divorce. La La had the chance to dish on what’s going on in the status of their relationship in a cover story for Latina magazine winter edition in November, but refused to give up the goods. “When you entertain [rumors] you give them power. Only I know what’s going on with my relationship and that’s what matters to me, not what everybody else thinks. I’m trying to be an example for other women out there. You don’t have to feed into the bulls–t. Deal with it quietly. When it’s time for the world to know, they’ll know. There’s no strength in playing it out publicly. What am I going to gain from that? I like the high road.” Classy! So she’s going to keep us guessing as to whether they are going to reconcile or split for good. It sounds like they still haven’t figured it out for themselves.

La La did mention how Melo’s absence is heartbreaking for their family unit. “It’s hard when your dad doesn’t live in the same place that you live anymore, for any 10-year-old that’s hard,” she said, referring to their son Kiyan. “We try to make it as normal as possible and make access to his dad as frequent as possible. They have an incredible bond, and Melo is an incredible dad. They’re always on FaceTime or on the phone planning their next trip.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Carmelo will end up reconciling?