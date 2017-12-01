Pregnant Kylie Jenner Pleading With Travis Scott To Move In When Baby Arrives

Kylie Jenner desperately wants Travis Scott to move in after she gives birth. A source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she wants Travis to stay with her ‘every night.’

Kylie Jenner, 20, knows that Travis Scott, 25, is a busy man, but once their baby is born she wants him to be right by her side for parental duties. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kylie is begging Travis to put his on-the-road lifestyle behind him. “Kylie has been pleading with Travis to move in with her full time and take a break from work once their baby arrives,” our source said. “She knows she will need help with late night changings and feedings so she is begging him to stay with her nightly. Travis has been dedicated to his career which involves a lot of travel so he is reluctant to commit to anything at the moment but Kylie is being very persuasive.”

More importantly, Kylie wants their future child to have a connection to his or her father. “She feels like it will be important for Travis to form a strong bond with his child so she won’t stop talking to him about moving in as soon as possible,” our source went on to say. “She doesn’t want their baby raised by nannies so she is asking him to be a hands-on father.” In addition to her feelings about Travis, we reported earlier how Kylie is apparently a little jealous over Kim’s body, according to a source.

Amid the speculation over her pregnancy, Kylie has managed to keep it officially under wraps — she even covered up her baby bump with an oversized Christmas sweater during a tell-all game of Never Have I Ever. Check out these sexy nude pics of Kylie that she posted as anticipation mounts over when she’ll announce her pregnancy.

