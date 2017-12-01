Kim Kardashian Hits The Street In 6 Epic Yeezy Looks From Kanye’s New Line — Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian’s a walking advertisement for her husband! Flaunting her toned bod in Kanye West’s newest Yeezy line, she looked AMAZING! See the pics here.

Let’s be honest, we’re not sure if ANYONE looks as good in Kanye West‘s, 40, Yeezy fashion line than his own wife, Kim Kardashian, 37. So naturally, the-highly-photographed reality star is the perfect advertisement for his new Season 6 collection. Flaunting her hourglass figure in skin-tight Yeezy looks, Kim took to the streets of LA on Nov. 30 to help promote Kanye’s line. For the photoshoot, Kim rocked six different outfits, and she sizzled in everything from a bra and fitted spandex shorts to a bandeau and oversized jacket. Click here to see Kim Kardashian’s “breaking the internet” pics.

One of Kim’s ensembles consisted of a tiny grey bandeau that showed off her cleavage and impressively toned abs. She paired the mini top with a large, oversized denim jacket, white super-tight biking shorts, and high-heeled sock booties. For all her looks, her long bleached-blonde hair was worn down in tousled waves. Another memorable outfit was when she sported a gray bralette teamed with gray jogger sweatpants and taupe sock booties. Seriously, the star has never looked more fit!

Kim’s third look was a bit more glamorous, as she donned a beige mini dress featuring ruched detailing that clung to her famous curves. While long-sleeved, the frock was very short, exposing her perfectly tanned legs. For that look, she traded in her heels for simple, flat slides. Rocking yet another pair of insanely tight spandex-looking shorts, Kim wore a chic half-zip with a plunging neckline up top. For shoes, she chose sky-high stilettos. Showing how versatile those tiny shorts are, the star also wore them with a casual, baggy T-shirt and sneakers.

For her last look, Kim wore maroon workout tights paired with sneakers, a cropped tank, and a baseball cap. In all six outfits, the star looked comfortable and sexy. WHAT a genius way to promote Yeezy Season 6, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Kim’s looks? Which one is you favorite?