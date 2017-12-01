Kailyn Lowry Torn Between Dionisio Cephas & Dominique Potter: She Has Feelings For Both

Oh boy. ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry may be in a loving relationship with her new girlfriend, Dominique, but we’re hearing she still has feelings for her ex, Dionisio!

“When Kailyn [Lowry] finds someone she likes, she just goes for it and sees where it takes her. I’m not putting too much stock in her introducing her children to Dominique [Potter] because it’s much easier to introduce them to a woman versus a guy who she may not be with long-term. She has always been careful about bringing new men around the kids, but as far as I know, she and Dominique have been good friends for a while… she still has some feelings for Dionisio [Cephas] as well and their relationship has always been great. Kailyn is her own woman and she knows that all of her friends want to see her happy. If this is what makes her happy, then they’re all for it,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

This is very interesting. Remember when we told you that Kailyn had already introduced her kids to Dominique? At first, we thought that meant they were getting serious, but as you can see, we’re now being told that it doesn’t hold much weight in terms of their relationship. Kailyn and Dominique have been longtime friends, so it’s practically a given that her kid would have already met Dominique. Now, if she were to introduce Dionisio to her kids, that’d be a bigger deal, as she’s very careful about having her children meet new men in her life.

As we told you, Kailyn was dating Dionisio before she started a romantic relationship with Dominique. And now, she’s “deeply in love” with Dominique. Several weeks ago, however, Dionisio told us that Kailyn’s a “great woman” and they were enjoying their time together. So it sounds like Kailyn may have a difficult time choosing which partner to do the distance with if she does, indeed, still have feeling for Dionisio. See a pic of both Dionisio (left) and Dominique (right) below!

