Justin Bieber Didn’t Want To Steal Selena Gomez’s Spotlight By Attending Billboard Event

Selena Gomez, 25, was honored at Billboard‘s Women In Music event on Nov. 30, and her touching speech about her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa, 29, brought us all to tears. But while the “Wolves” singer attended the annual dinner and awards ceremony with a close loved one, another important person in her life was noticeably absent from the special event. Justin Bieber, 23, didn’t attend the big night where Selena was awarded Woman Of The Year, but that choice to stay home was a deliberate one.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "It wasn't the time or place to reintroduce themselves as a couple. He is clearly proud of her but he didn't want to take away any light shed on her from the night. People needed to focus on Selena and he didn't want to ruin that by attending because he knows then he would have been the story." Honestly, that's a pretty fair point — and actually a very sweet reason to skip out on the night. "It wasn't their night, it was her night and she wanted to share it with Francia and leave Justin out of it and he totally understood," a source close to the couple told

The event certainly turned out to be all about Selena — as it should have been. The “Bad Liar” singer has proven herself to be an incredibly strong role model this year, having had a kidney transplant due to her Lupus while still managing to produce art that touched her fans. Her exchange with Francia at last night’s event was a beautiful example of how resilient these women truly are. “She should be getting this award, because she saved my life,” Selena said in tears, after her close friend presented her with the immense honor. “I’ve never felt this proud to be a woman in the music industry as I do today,” she continued. “Voices are being heard for the first time [and] it’s so great. Thank you to all of you who have inspired so many girls who feel like they don’t have a voice. Thank you to these beautiful women.”

