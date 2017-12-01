iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2017: See Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & More At The Festive Concert

Jingle Ball 2017 is here and all your favorite acts, including Taylor Swift and The Chainsmokers, are on hand to help celebrate the holiday season! See the pics!

You know Christmas is just around the bend when the Jingle Ball arrives and the LA date is always an event you can’t afford to miss! This year the holly jolly concert is headlined by none other than Taylor Swift, 27, who is out promoting her mega-hit album Reputation! So is everyone’s favorite British import Sam Smith, 25, who you can bet will be delivering another chill-inducing performance! Let’s not forget the likes of Demi Lovato, 25, The Chainsmokers and Niall Horan, 24, who will ALL be on hand to dazzle fans with their new music!

For her performance, Halsey, 23, took the stage in thigh-high black boots, short shorts and wore her hair in intricate cornrows leading to a ponytail! We’re loving this look on her! Meanwhile, Demi hit the red carpet in an elaborate ensemble covered in gold sequins! The songstress is definitely giving us disco vibes! She just dropped the heartbreaking music video for her single “Tell Me You Love Me.” In it, the hunky actor Jesse Williams, 36, literally leaves her at the altar during a gorgeous outdoor ceremony! Gutting! Something tells us we’re in for a moving performance of this soulful track tonight! Head here to peruse all the images from this incredible event!

Tay Tay’s headlining gig at the holiday bash coincides with her new album dropping on streaming providers everywhere! So, if sadly you couldn’t make it to the season’s biggest pop concert, you can sing your way through Taylor’s new, infectious melodies on Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited right now! Our playlist for Christmas shopping has finally arrived!

