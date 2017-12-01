Jimmy Kimmel Promises To Fight Roy Moore & Will Taunt Him With Underage HS Cheerleaders

Jimmy Kimmel has accepted Roy Moore’s fight invitation. The host says he’ll bring along underage cheerleaders when he takes on the Alabama Senate hopeful.

One again late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, 50, is trying to be the moral compass for America. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, 70, has refused to leave the race despite numerous allegations that he had molested teenage girls. Jimmy and Roy ended up in a Twitter war on Nov. 30 after the host sent a comedian to crash one of his rallies in Alabama. Roy tweeted, “@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.” GAME ON because on his show, Jimmy accepted his challenge and will donate any proceeds of an actual physical fight to Roy’s alleged victims.

“I accept the invitation. I will come down there. I’m going to come down to Gadsen, Alabama with a team of high school cheerleaders. We’ll meet you at the mall,. When the girl and I show up, if you can behave yourself and keep little Roy in your little pants when those nubile young cheerleaders come bounding in we’ll have a meeting in the food court about Christian values,” referring to the mall that banned Roy when he was in his 30’s for creeping on teenage girls.

Jimmy went on to discuss how he was raised Christian, had his holy communion, had his kids baptized and truly understands what the values of Christ are. He said that,”At my church forcing yourself on teenage girls is a no-no. It’s a sin. We’re encouraged to confess and ask for forgiveness our sins, not to call your victims liars and damage them even more.” See pics of Jimmy, here.

Jimmy continued to bait him on the topic of all of the women who have come forward with allegations he groped them or made inappropriate moves on them when they were teens. Then he said that what Roy tweeted him earlier in the day made it sound like he actually wanted to physically fight him. “There is no one I’d love to fight more than you,” Jimmy said directly into the camera. “Let’s find a place to do it. I’ll wear a Girl Scout uniform so you have something to get excited about it,” he jabbed. The host said that the bout should be for charity and that, “My charity will be the woman who came forward to say you molested them.” PLEASE let this fight happen! While we’d love to see the 70-year-old in the ring with Jimmy, watching him eviscerate Roy over Christian values to his face would be even more priceless.

