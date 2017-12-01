Infant Boy Suffers Fractured Skull & Burns After Missouri Parents Allegedly Put Him In Microwave

Investigators have determined that a 4-month-old boy was assaulted & put in a microwave for a ‘short period of time.’ His parents now face felony child abuse charges!

Authorities in Missouri have filed child abuse charges against Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak, both 22. The Park Hills, Missouri couple were charged on Nov. 28 for allegedly placing their infant son in a microwave, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post! The little boy was less than four months old at the time. Derick and Mikala are being held on $500,000 bond and, so far, neither has retained an attorney. In addition, neither parent has entered a plea, according to court filings.

Back in April, Derick and Mikala’s baby boy was treated at a St. Louis hospital for facial burns. But not only was the child suffering from burns, he also had a fractured skull and a subdural hematoma, which caused blood to collect between his brain and skull. At the time, Mikala allegedly told a social worker that her husband had dropped the baby while trying to recreate a commercial he saw on TV. As for the burns, the couple allegedly told doctors they were actually just a rash caused by a chemical cleaner, the court documents state. However, the social worker alleges Mikala told her separately that the child was put in the microwave by her husband, who briefly turned the appliance on.

At this time, it’s unclear why it took authorities seven whole months to file charges against the parents. During a hearing on Nov. 27, Mikala invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to speak, while Derick did not testify at all. In addition to their son, the Post reports that the couple welcomed a baby girl in January 2016, but waived custody of her shortly after she was born.

