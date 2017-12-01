The bad blood is real between Elise and Michelle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 1 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars.’ Watch their shocking fight now!

The Dec. 1 episode of Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars is going to be the most intense episode yet. Tensions are extremely high, and Elise and Michelle really go at it. “This is the new Elise. No more playing nice now,” Elise tells the other contestants. “Now I’m in it to win it.” Elise says she’s just been “coasting” through the competition, and now she’s in “high drive.”

Michelle decides to stir up the drama and taunt Elise, who doesn’t take it well. “My scores are better than yours, though!” Elise yells. When Elise brings up that Michelle thinks she’s better in the kitchen, Michelle quips, “I am better than you.” Elise snaps back, “I’m coming for you.” Michelle swears she’s not scared of Elise. Dang, the drama is at an all-time high. Will Michelle and Elise settle their beef, or will it bleed over into the kitchen?

Also in the episode, the contestants must create a dish using exotic meats — boar, venison, and elk. Each team will use a spear to hunt for five ingredients to prepare as sides for their dish. Gordon Ramsay invites special guests, Chef Jon Shook and Chef Vinny Dotolo (Animal, Son of a Gun, and Trois Mec restaurants), to help judge the challenge. The winning team will spend their day at Hummingbird Nest Ranch for an incredible meal from Petrossian that includes a special caviar tasting, while the losing team will spend their day giving the dorms a thorough cleaning. Later during the dinner service, lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, is a guest at the chef’s table, causing a change in momentum for one team. Meanwhile, the other team struggles to the point where Chef Ramsay has to step in. The all-new “Welcome To The Jungle” episode Hell’s Kitchen airs Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

