‘F The Prom’ Preview: Danielle Campbell & Madelaine Petsch Are The M&M’s

F The Prom will be released on December 5, and HollywoodLife now has an EXCLUSIVE clip from the movie to share with you! In the clip we catch up with Cole (Joel Courtney) who is struggling with being bullied during his senior year of high school. While his friend City (Meg DeLacy) mocks him for pretending not to be affected by it all, in come the M&Ms. Confused about who they are? Well, you won’t be for long! The M&Ms are Maddy (Danielle Campbell) and Marissa (Madelaine Petsch) who play BFFs and, of course, the popular girls.

The introduction to the M&Ms is nothing short of epic. F The Prom skips over the slo-mo high school hallway walk and lets Maddy and Marissa stride through at a normal pace as “lesser” students fangirl their lives away. One girl exclaims, “The M&Ms are an inspiration!” The next one screams, “The M&Ms are goddesses!” And last but not least, one guy explains why everyone is calling them the M&Ms: “The M&Ms are called that because their first names are Maddy and Marissa which starts with an M!” Thanks, random dude!

But the fun doesn’t end there. Maddy and Marissa make a beeline for a group of popular boys, including Kane (Cameron Palatas). Kane tosses his backpack to a friend and embraces Danielle’s Maddy for an over-the-top makeout session, showing us they are the high school’s power couple. It isn’t until Marissa, who has been looking on in disgust, finally rips Maddy away from Kane that they come up for air. “Come on, Maddy, G2G!” Yes, we’re saying G2G out loud now and you’re just going to have to deal with it.

