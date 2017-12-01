Chrissy Teigen Channels 60s Stewardess With Kim Kardashian & More At Pan Am Bday Bash

Chrissy Teigen knows how to party! The star stunned in a 60s-inspired outfit for her Pan Am-themed 32nd birthday celebration in Los Angeles with guests Kim Kardashian & more!

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen, 32, to throw the coolest party of the year! The model hosted a Pan Am-themed shindig and she, naturally, went all out! All of her guests dressed in chic 1960s costumes as they hung out in an airplane-esque venue. Kim Kardashian, 37, Kanye West, 40, and of course Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, 38, all attended the retro event. The birthday babe looked absolutely incredible in her matching salmon coat and skirt set when she greeted her guests. “Welcome to Chrissy’s Pan Am flight! We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing but we don’t care. Thank you all for dressing up, I felt like an a—– for making you guys do this,” she said at the start of her special event. Check out photos and videos from the party below!

Chrissy really got into character for her big night — she even pretended to smoke cigarettes, which her husband joked about on social media since the model’s actually pregnant IRL. Of course, smoking when you’re expecting should be a no-go, but we’ll let this one slide since it was all in good fun (and not actually real). The Lip Sync Battle star announced her pregnancy on Nov. 21 with a cute Instagram video. The clip shows Chrissy asking her daughter Luna what’s in her belly. The 1-year-old simply said, “baby” in what’s probably one of the most adorable celebrity pregnancy announcements to date.

Chrissy wasn’t the only one who had a baby on board at her airplane-themed bash, though. Kim and Kanye are also expecting their third child via surrogate! Like her fellow mom-to-be, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t hold back from embracing the retro party concept. Her platinum blonde locks were pulled back into a chic 60s style hairdo, and she wore a figure-flattering pastel pink getup that made her look like she just came out of a time machine from the past era. We wonder which decade will inspire Chrissy’s birthday bash next year!

