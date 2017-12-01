Chris Brown Showers Agnez Mo With Love In Sweet Message As She Wears His Clothes Again

So, are Chris Brown and Agnez Mo an item or what? Breezy sent a flirty message to the ‘Damn I Love You’ singer after she rocked his threads again. Is this proof they’re a couple?

A picture is worth a thousand words, but surprisingly, Chris Brown, 28, didn’t say a single syllable when he posted a picture of Agnez Mo, 31, wearing another selection from his clothing line, Black Pyramid. Actually, Breezy busted out the emojis, captioning the Dec. 1 post with a bunch including a blazing fire and a face blowing a kiss. Breezy wasn’t wrong: the “Long As I Get Paid” singer looked hot in the picture. But the emojis! Was this just Chris flirting, or does this mean that these two are a couple?

Agnez and Chris certainly got fans reaching for the New Couple Alert when they saw them cuddling together. “Got some dope sh*t cooking,” Chris captioned the Nov. 27 shot, as he looked very cozy with the Indonesian music superstar. As they posed in a recording studio, Chris’s arm was wrapped around Agnez’s waist and his head was nuzzled up against hers. It looked as if they were about to make some beautiful music together, one way or the other. Days after this cuddle-fest, Agnez was spotted in a pair of blue Black Pyramid pants, just like the tan pair Chris wore during the PDA sesh.

Perhaps this new relationship is what Chris needs to finally get over – and get away from – Karrueche Tran. Kae and Breezy had a turbulent 2017, a year that saw her file a restraining order against him on the grounds that he allegedly threatened to kill her. Chris seemed to throw some shade her way on his Heartbreak On A Full Moon album, released in October. On the song “Everybody Knows,” Chris takes issues with an ex, saying “before me, you wasn’t important / now you actin’ like you earned it.” Yikes.

Agnez is already well important, as this singer is already a pop sensation in her home country of Indonesia. The woman, who has been performing since she was a child, broke into the U.S. with the release of her album, X. “I don’t have to introduce myself in Indonesia, because they witnessed by journey,” she said when EXCLUSIVELY talking with HollywoodLife.com. “Here, I kind of have to do a recap of my 25-year career. I started when I was 6 years old, so it’s hard to make that story short! I’m glad that I get to share it with the world now, though.” Well, will she also share news of a new romance with Breezy? Time will tell.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two are a couple?