Cardi B Planning $1 Million Wedding To Offset Including $50,000 Wedding Gown

Cha-ching! Cardi B and Offset are sparing no expense for their upcoming nuptials. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper just revealed they plan to spend at least $1 million on their ceremony.

Money is no object when it comes to Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 25, tying the knot. He already dropped a cool $500,000 on her stunning diamond engagement ring and their wedding is going to cost at least twice that. “We’re going to spend over a million,” she revealed on BBC Radio One with Charlie Sloth on Nov. 28. She admitted that the Migos rapper has more money than she does, but she doesn’t want to make him pay for everything when she’s got some pricey desires of her own. “I don’t think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don’t like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it’s a partnership. And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000…it’s got to be extravagant,” she added.

Everything about the former Love and Hip Hop star is so over the top, and she wants to make sure her wedding is one that the world will never forget. That’s because she plans on getting hitched only once in her life. “You only get married once!” she said in defense of splashing out so much dough for her big day. As Sloth noted, all Offset has to do is appear on a featured artist on someone’s song at that will pretty much pay for the wedding itself! Hey, same with Cardi! These two are hip hop’s biggest royalty right now so it’s only right that they have the most grandiose wedding possible. See pics of Cardi B, here.

As for when the two rap talents will be starting a family, it is going to have to wait as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has finally hit the big time and wants to focus on her career. Cardi said she definitely does “want kids,” but that she wants to wait until “two years from now.” She wants to be a young mom, saying “I’m 25, I don’t want to have a kid when I’m old!” It’s a good thing that the former reality star loves children, as Offset already has three kids from three different romances so she’s going to get plenty of practice at parenting by being a stepmom.

