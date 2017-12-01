BTS Owns The ‘Late Late Show’ Stage With Explosive Performance Of ‘DNA’

BTS just keeps killing it! The K-pop sensations headed to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Nov. 30 to continue proving their status as one of the most talented acts in the game.

BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) had the Stage 56 audience roaring as they performed “DNA” from their new album Love Yourself: Her, and you can watch it in glorious HD above. They just get better every time!

Fans loved the band’s performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and naturally, many took to the comments section to freak out! “They don’t just sing, but they perform,” one fan gushed, adding: “They’re in a league of their own.” Another agreed: “Once again, another amazing performance from the boys.” See more pics of BTS here.

The guys also played a super amusing game of Flinch, where host James Corden, 39, tested their nerves by firing pieces of fruit at a piece of plexiglass protecting them! You can watch the video of the game below and find out who the bravest bandmember was.

As for what’s next for the Bangtan Boys? Well, they’re nominated for the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, Netizen Popularity, Best Dance Track and Best OST honors at the Melon Music Awards, which take place in South Korea. While it’s unclear as to whether BTS will attend, the winners will be announced on Dec. 2 at the ceremony, and we wish them the best of luck!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ performance on The Late Late Show? Tell us if it’s your favorite late night show appearance of theirs so far!