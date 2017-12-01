Boyz II Men Determined To ‘Help People Heal’ With Moving Las Vegas Benefit Performance

Boyz II Men will take the Las Vegas stage tonight to honor victims of the tragic Oct. 1 shooting as part of a massive benefit. Here’s what they’ve planned for the special evening.

Boyz II Men (Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman) will step up along with The Killers, Imagine Dragons and more major acts on Dec. 1 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip to help raise funds for victims of the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, where 58 people lost their lives. “We hope to help people heal,” Nathan tells us ahead of the group’s performance. “We want to give them a concert where they don’t have to look over their shoulders and worry about something going wrong — we’ll try to put people’s lives at ease a little.” Below, Nathan reflects on the tragedy that struck the town in October, and how it’s impacted change.

Las Vegas has become sort of a home for you. How did the tragedy in October change the city and you guys personally?

It’s definitely slowed the city down a little bit, but in a good way. People are making sure that they are cautious and everyone is looking out for everyone. That is one thing I do realize — throughout the city, it has brought a lot of people closer together. People have intent now. Instead of gambling and wreaking havoc, a lot of the people, both in the community and those who fly into town, are starting to look out for each other. Opening doors in a hotel, or if somebody drops a wallet — I think that is the good part about it.

Will you be performing something special at Vegas Strong?

We’re trying to figure that out because we only have about a fifteen minute window! That’s difficult, because unfortunately, for Boys II Men to perform for fifteen minutes, we can’t do most of our songs from years ago. When we played on the radio, a lot of our songs are four-and a-half or five minute songs, so we can’t get it all out in a fifteen minute period. But we are working on it to make sure we have the best songs for the evening.

What should we do going forward to help those affected by the tragedy as the months and years continue?

I mean, I think you have to check in with people every once in a while. Make sure that if they need help, that you dedicate some time. You know, try to be there for them. Try your best to look out for people and look over people’s shoulders and try to help and feel out things and see things before they see it. Las Vegas can sometimes be a selfish city…but we can’t afford that now!

