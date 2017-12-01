Dogs Versus Cats — Which Pet Is Smartest? Researchers Say They Have The Answer

Are dogs smarter than cats? Or is it the other way around? A new study claims to finally have the answer. Find out which furry friend reigns supreme, here!

There are two types of people in the world: those who love cats, and those who prefer dogs. Wherever you fall on the spectrum of which pet is best, you’ve probably found yourself passionately defending your choice at some point. While it’s always been considered a matter of opinion, it now looks like we might have some scientific data to back up which furry friend truly reigns supreme — at least, for intelligence.

Researchers observed the number of neurons in the brains of different animals, and found that dogs have twice as many as cats do. Do you hear that? It’s the sound of dog people cheering in victory. But there is still hope for the feline favorers — having more neurons doesn’t necessarily mean pups are smarter.“We did not study their behavior, so we cannot (and do not) make any claims about how intelligent they are,” researcher Suzana Herculano-Houzel, told HuffPost.

But having more neurons in their brain does give doggos a leg up on their kitty counterparts. “Whatever species has the most neurons in the cerebral cortex is therefore expected to be capable of more complex and flexible behavior,” Suzanna said. Basically, the research suggests that canines have the “biological capacity” for more complex behavior than cats, but researchers can’t be sure if dogs are utilizing that capacity’s full potential.

Also, if you’re worrying about any harm done to these animals during the research process, you can rest easy. The cat and two dogs that were tested on died of natural causes and were donated to science — which is good news regardless of which pet you fancy more.

