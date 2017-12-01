Chris Pratt Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Faris After She’s Spotted Cuddling With BF

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorcing. Read about what the legal docs had to say here!

It’s finally over. Chris Pratt, 38, filed for divorce from Anna Faris, 41, on Dec. 1, citing irreconcilable differences in his legal documents. Not only did Anna file at the same time, the former husband and wife are asking for joint custody of their son Jack, 5. According to TMZ, the two have a prenuptial agreement and their property settlement agreement has been nearly resolved. All signs still point to the fact that Chris and Anna, who listed Jul. 13 as their date of separation, are sticking to their plan of splitting amicably.

The news of their divorce comes on the heels of Anna’s recent romantic vacation to Italy with her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47. The two snuggled up during a secluded water taxi ride together in Venice. After meeting on the set of the movie Overboard, the two have been seen out and about with each other since September. This new couple were previously seen in Seattle on Oct. 27, where they did not hold back in their PDA session. According to reports, the two were spotted holding hands and kissing at Cutters Crabhouse.

In an advance proof of her memoir Unqualified, Anna revealed that she wanted to have a second child with Chris and how the two of them were making their long-distance relationship work. Those parts were edited out of the final version of the memoir after her breakup with the Jurassic World star. While you question whether or not true love actually exists following the news of their divorce, check out these pics of celebrity couples, including Chris and Anna, who broke up in 2017.

