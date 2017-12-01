‘Andi Mack’ Recap: Andi Receives Heartbreaking News From Bex

Bex broke the news about Andi’s childhood home on the Dec. 1 episode of ‘Andi Mack.’ How did Andi react to the news that she might lose her Andi Shack forever? Find out now!

At school, Andi’s worrying about holding hands with Jonah. He hasn’t tried to hold her hand, so she thinks something may be wrong. Cyrus says Andi might have clammy hands, while Buffy tells her to just go for it. Don’t wait for Jonah. This is why I love Buffy. Suddenly, everyone is separated into A and B groups. They all get wristbands, and the new principal won’t let them switch groups. Cyrus and Andi are in group A, while Buffy and Jonah are in group B. Cyrus and Andi live a life of luxury at school. Buffy and Jonah, not so much.

Andi realizes this is some sort of social justice experiment, with one group getting preferential treatment for no reason, while the others are not being treated fairly. Andi’s ready to take a stand. She’s not accepting the rules she’s been told she has to follow. She walks over to where Jonah and Buffy are sitting with group B and stays with them. Cyrus soon follows and brings the shrimp cocktail. Bless him. However, when Cyrus and Andi bring freshly-baked cookies to group B, group A starts a food fight! The principal stops the madness and lets everyone in on the experiment. He wants them all to know that no one is better than anyone else. Everyone should be treated fairly and equally.

Meanwhile, Bex is still hoping that CeCe won’t sell the house. She still hasn’t told Andi. CeCe thinks Andi can just create her Andi Shack anywhere, but Bex knows in her heart that isn’t the case. Bowie gives it to Bex straight: Rip off the band-aid and tell Andi.

After school, Bex breaks the news to Andi about the house. Andi is immediately concerned with her Andi Shack. Bex and Bowie tell her that she can find a new place for her art supplies. “Andi Shack is not just the place where I keep my glue gun,” Andi says. “You guys just showed up. Andi Shack has been there for my whole life… There’s nothing else like it.” Andi tells Bex that she wishes they’d never left home. Andi runs back to her Andi Shack so upset. This place is her home. She doesn’t want to lose it. Be still my heart. SAVE ANDI SHACK!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Andi will really lose her Andi Shack forever? Let us know!