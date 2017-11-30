Bahtiyar Duysak: 5 Things To Know About Employee Who Deleted Trump’s Twitter Account

The identity of the person who deactivated Donald Trump’s Twitter for 11 minutes has finally been revealed. Learn more about Bahtiyar Duysak here.

1. Bahtiyar Duysak was a third-party Twitter contractor: Bahtiyar worked as a tech contractor for Pro Unlimited for a fixed term before his work and study visa (he’s a German citizen of Turkish origin) ended. At Twitter, he was assigned to customer support under the Trust and Safety division. That means he would field users reports about offensive tweets: offensive or illegal tweets, harassment, someone impersonating another person, etc. Aside from Twitter, Bahtiyar also worked at Google and YouTube under another contractor, Vaco.

2. He deactivated Trump’s Twitter account on his last day at the company: Bahtiyar fielded dozens of complaints about President Donald Trump‘s tweets every day, and decided to do something about it spur of the moment on his last day on the job. After receiving one more report about Trump’s account, Bahtiyar told Tech Crunch that he started the process to deactivate it right before his computer access was shut off, closed his computer, and left the building. Followers immediately realized that Trump’s account was shut down, and it stayed that way for 11 minutes. Twitter announced that they were conducting a full internal review, and later revealed that it was a contractor’s fault (but did not name Bahtiyar).

3. He said he didn’t think the deactivation would get so much attention: Bahtiyar confessed to Tech Crunch that he really didn’t think that the deactivation would actually go through; the president tweets violent and offensive content every day, but has never been found in violation of terms and services and had his account suspended. He called what he did a “mistake,” but doesn’t think he should be condemned for it. “I didn’t hack anyone. I didn’t do anything that I was not authorized to do,” he said.“I didn’t go to any site I was not supposed to go to. I didn’t break any rules.”

4. He moved back to Germany after his visa ended: the Twitter scandal has followed Bahtiyar, despite moving back to his native Germany soon after the deactivation. Bahtiyar has a master’s in banking and finance from University of Birmingham in England and finished a postgraduate program at California State University, East Bay, in Hayward, CA.

5. He wants to move on and live privately: “I want to continue an ordinary life. I don’t want to flee from the media,” he told Tech Crunch. “I want to speak to my neighbors and friends. I had to delete hundreds of friends, so many pictures, because reporters are stalking me. I just want to continue an ordinary life. I didn’t do any crime or anything evil, but I feel like Pablo Escobar,” he said, “and slowly it’s getting really annoying.”

HollywoodLifers, were you glad that Bahityar deleted Trump’s Twitter account? Let us know!