Annette Roque: 5 Things About Matt Lauer’s Wife He Allegedly Cheated On ‘Regularly’

With a growing list of sexual harassment allegations, Matt Lauer has been accused of cheating on his wife, Annette Roque. As this scandal unfolds, learn about his spouse.

1. She first met Matt on a blind date. When speaking for the first time after getting fired from NBC over a “detailed complaint” of inappropriate sexual behavior, Matt Lauer, 59, said he was full of “sorrow and regret” for the pain he caused with his “words and actions.” He might have to save some of that regret for what he allegedly did to his wife of nearly two-decades, Annette Roque, 50. In the wake of this scandal, Matt was accused of “regularly” cheating on Annette for years, so much that his alleged infidelity was an open secret.

With former staffers turning a blind eye to his alleged affairs, it’s a bit ironic that Matt and the Dutch model began their romance on a blind date in 1997, according to PEOPLE. “He sounded very much in love,” Elizabeth Vargas, 55, an ABC News correspondent and former TODAY colleague, told the publication in 1998. “It was clear she was different from anyone else he has ever gone out with.” The two were connected by a mutual friend, freelance stylist Maria Santoro.

2. She’s a former model. Born in the Netherlands, Annette got her big break when she left Amsterdam for Paris in 1989. She appeared in numerous European cosmetics ads by the time she relocated to New York City, modeling for J. Crew and Victoria’s Secret catalogues. The couple as married in 1998 in Bridgehampton, New York, starting a marriage that has managed to last 19 years.

3. Annette reportedly filed for divorce in 2006. Yet, Matt and Annette’s marriage nearly fell apart in 2006, as she supposedly filed for a divorce. She quickly withdrew the documents, which came to light in 2014, after filing them, according to the New York Daily News. Annette reportedly claimed she suffered “cruel and inhuman” treatment by Matt, saying he was controlling over “even the smallest decisions,” and supposedly demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility” towards her. She was actually pregnant with the couple’s son, Thijs, 11, at the time of this alleged filing. The couple reconciled, she pulled the papers and two months later, she gave birth.

4. She is the mother of Matt’s three children. Matt and Annette have two boys – Thijs and Jack Lauer, 16 – together. They welcomed their daughter, Romy Lauer, 14, in 2003.

5. Annette is actually Matt’s second wife. Prior to his life with Annette, Matt was married to TV producer Nancy Alspaugh from 1981 to 1988. “The reason my marriage to Matt ended was not because of infidelity on his part,” Nancy said in a 2005 interview, according to Entertainment Tonight. Matt was engaged to TV reporter Kristen Gesswein, but they split in 1996. After all the shocking and disturbing allegations about Matt’s behavior, in addition to this reported infidelity, will Annette remain by Matt’s side?

What do you think Annette should do, HollywoodLifers?