Billboard Women In Music 2017 Live Stream: Watch Selena Gomez & More At The Awards Show

Finally! Billboard Women in Music 2017 is happening tonight, November 30, and it’s all going down at 9:00pm ET! HollywoodLife.com has you covered with a live stream of the event — watch here!

Ahhh this is going to be so good! This year, the Billboard Women in Music dinner and awards event is honoring some of our favorite female musicians, and hosting performances by even more talented ladies. We cannot wait to see it! Selena Gomez will be receiving the Woman of the Year award, and Kelly Clarkson is being honored with the Powerhouse award! You can tune in to the awards show at 9:00pm ET; it’s being live streamed on Twitter. Scroll down for a link to the official live stream!

This is going to be a fun night. Ciara is hosting, and is surely going to have a ton of outfit changes. Speaking of fashion, you know that Solange — who’s receiving the coveted Impact award — will definitely rock something wild and amazing on the red carpet. We’d bet good money on it! Along with the aforementioned female artists, Camila Cabello will receive the Breakthrough Artist award, and Kehlani will be given the Rule Breaker award. So exciting!

Look forward, too, to performances from Kehlani, Camila, Kelly, and America’s Got Talent sensation Grace VanderWaal. “We look forward to celebrating the amazing talent and power of these female artists and executives who continue to inspire and impact others through their achievements and contributions to the music industry,” said Dana Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of The Hollywood Reporter – Billboard Media Group. “Each year, our Women in Music event brings together the most trailblazing women in music and this year will be no exception.”

