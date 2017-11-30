Elsa Holk, Candice, Alessandra & More Dress As Sexy Cowgirls In New Victoria’s Secret Ad

All we want for Christmas is a cowgirl! One named Taylor, Candice, or Adriana to be exact! See the pretty Victoria’s Secret Angels in the 2017 Holiday ad right here. Click to watch!

Set to the song “Colorado” by the Flying Burrito Brothers, the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Holiday ad is finally here, and it’s sexier than ever. The models become cowgirls, wearing Western garb, cowboy hats, and bold belts in the gorgeous video. It’s shot like a short film, with sprawling green pastures amid the mountain-side cabins. The ad features models Taylor Hill, Lily Alridge, Sara Sampaio, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt and more of our favorite girls! They all look sexy and stunning! The mini movie was actually directed by blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay, in Aspen, Colorado back in August.

Throughout the two minute film, the girls model gorgeous, shimmering silver and gold bras and panties. We want everything that sparkles during the holiday season! And these girls are modeling the new designs to perfection. The commercial dropped just after the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed in Shanghai, China and featured performances from Harry Styles, and Miguel, and more models like Bella Hadid walking. You can buy some of the sexy pieces modeled in the video right here and be sure to scroll through our gallery attached above to see images from the breathtaking film! We can’t pick a favorite angel — they all look absolutely gorgeous in this new holiday ad.

