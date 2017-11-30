How romantic! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of The Tenors singing to one lucky couple on ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic.’ Watch now!

In our EXCLUSIVE clip, The Tenors perform a magical rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” for New Yorkers Joe and Dominique at their Frozen-inspired winter wonderland wedding at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The voices of Fraser Walters, Victor Micallef, and Clifton Murray are just incredible. The vocal group surprises the couple during their episode of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, which airs Dec. 11 at at 8:00 p.m. ET. In the middle of their performance, “snow” begins to fall all around. The episode is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker. An additional six-episode Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding series will launch summer 2018.

Joe is an NYPD officer, and Dominique is a part-time substitute school teacher and helps her dad out with the family restaurant. After dating for 5 years, the couple is tying the knot at the same location of their first official vacation — Walt Disney World Resort! It’s been Dominique’s dream since she was a little girl to get married at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion adjacent to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and her dreams are about to come true. How exciting!

As you can see in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Joe and Dominique’s wedding is the epitome of a fairy tale. Her dress is fit for a Disney princess, too! Her long-sleeved wedding gown is adorned with gorgeous embellishments. Joe and Dominique share a sweet kiss as The Tenors end their performance. Romance is definitely in the air! Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic will premiere during Freeform’s annual 25 Days of Christmas event. Check out the full schedule now!

HollywoodLifers, would you want to get married at Disney World? Let us know!