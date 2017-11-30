Selena Gomez Stuns At Billboard Women In Music In Black Leather Pants & Sexy Strapless Top

WOW! Selena Gomez KNOWS how to work a red carpet! She looked flawless at the Billboard Women in Music event in Hollywood on Nov. 30 with a tight black pants and a sexy strapless bodice.

Selena Gomez, 25, is being honored with the Woman Of The Year award at the Billboard Women In Music event, and she seriously dressed the part! She looked absolutely amazing on the pink carpet for the industry awards on November 30. She decided to really stand out, ditching a gown in favor of skin-tight black leather pants with cut-outs in the front and a big black belt with a gold buckle. She matched them with a tight black strapless bodice with scalloped edging that rocked her cleavage She also showed off her newly blonde hair, which she debuted with a surprise makeover at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19. We are loving her current style and vibe!

Selena is currently on the cover of Billboard, and opened up about her recent health struggles — lupus and a kidney transplant: “I just kept thinking about how much my body is my own. Ever since I was 7, my life always felt like I was giving it to someone else. I felt really alone even though I had a lot of great people around me. But the decisions I was making, were they ever for me? [After the surgery] I had this sense of gratitude for myself. I don’t think I’ve ever just stopped and been like, ‘I’m actually grateful for who I am.'” See more pics from the Billboard Women in Music event, here.

She also revealed she is working on new music, and focusing on the next chapter in her life: “I mean this in a very loving way, [but] my label has been itching for all the music that I’ve been creating, and there is such power in saying ‘no.’ I like how we’ve presented the music this year, because it wasn’t in an aggressive way; it felt very genuine,” Selena said. “I’ve canceled the past two tours I’ve done, so that’s something I’ve considered deeply too. How will I step on that stage and just completely own it and wear it proudly? In the past, I just kept reaching for something: “The costume is not glittery enough. What is going to pull them in? Everybody keeps looking at me like I’m this young girl.”

Well, she looked grown up and gorgeous at this event!

