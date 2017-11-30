So hot! Selena Gomez is Billboard magazine’s Woman of the Year and she struck some sizzling poses for the empowering issue!

Selena Gomez has never been more sexy than she is on Billboard‘s latest issue! The pop songstress has been named the mag’s Woman of the Year and they marked the occasion by putting together one jaw-dropping shoot! In the striking image, Sel reclines on a couch in a billowing pink dress, offering the camera an eye-full of her spread legs! The provocative pose is completed with a dark lip and loads of eye shadow, lending the usually sunny performer a sophisticated, high-fashion poise.

The 25-year-old hitmaker will be honored at Billboard’s Women in Music dinner and awards show at 9:00 PM EST on Nov. 30. The event is host by none other than Ciara, and Kelly Clarkson will be on hand to receive the Powerhouse award. Oh, and let’s not forget Solange who’s going to be receiving the Impact award and hopefully putting her insanely wonderful fashion on display as usual! This is shaping up to be an event you can’t afford to miss! Head here for tons more images of Sel strutting her stuff!

It’s safe to say right here and now that 2017 belongs to Selena! After all, she’s putting out some incredible and infectious tunes, she’s already nabbing awards AND her romance with Justin Bieber, 23, appears to be going better than ever! And although she didn’t get any Grammy nominations, we’re hearing that she is overjoyed for her rumored fella for the nods he received!

“Selena is super proud of Justin’s Grammy nominations despite being snubbed for her own work,” a source close to the pop singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena feels sincerely happy for Justin and is proud to be with one of the most talented men in music. Justin puts a lot of time and energy into all of his music and while he remains humble about most of his achievements, Selena knows how wonderful he feels when he gets recognized for all his hard work.” Awww!

You can watch the #womeninmusic awards live on twitter tonight! 9pm ET. | 📸: @ruvenafanador A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:37am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s new cover shoot? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!