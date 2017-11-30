Selena Gomez Sobs Over Francia Raisa At Billboard Women In Music: ‘She Saved My Life’

Selena Gomez delivered her Woman of the Year speech with grace, and there were more than a few tears due to the presence of her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.

All eyes were on Selena Gomez, 25, as she accepted her Woman of the Year award at Billboard‘s annual Women in Music dinner and awards ceremony on Nov. 30, and she gave a super touching speech!

First, Sel’s friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa, 29, introduced the singer and presented her with the big honor. “We’ve shared every high and low together,” Francia shared. “We’re so close that we’re literally the same kidney type…which came in handy, recently.” Then it was time for Sel to take the stage.

She was already in tears when she began her speech thanks to Francia’s intro. “She should be getting this award, because she saved my life,” Sel told the crowd, before going on to thank everyone else who has believed in her. “I’ve never felt this proud to be a woman in the music industry as I do today,” she continued. “Voices are being heard for the first time [and] it’s so grate. Thank you to all of you who have inspired so many girls who feel like they don’t have a voice. Thank you to these beautiful women.”

Of course, Sel also looked like a total goddess at the event. Rocking a sexy black leather look, the singer looked absolutely amazing as she gave her speech, oozing confidence and beauty. Definitely one of her best looks ever! See more photos of Selena here.

