Prince George’s Xmas Wish List Revealed In Handwritten Note For Santa: See His Adorable Request

Too cute! Prince George’s father Prince William hand-delivered his request for Christmas to Santa himself! Here’s what he’s hoping to find under the tree!

Prince William just visited Finland where he actually bumped into Father Christmas himself — Santa Claus! This was convenient because the 35-year-old royal had something special for St. Nick! He took the opportunity to pass along his son, Prince George‘s wish list for Christmas! The adorable little guy kept his request short and (very sweet), asking for only one item this holiday season — a police car. Awww! Check out George’s most precious moments right here!

Considering he’s a prince and could probably get a whole lot more for Christmas than the average kid, the 4-year-old’s wish is rather tame. And as the image of the premade Christmas list below clearly shows, he had 5 spaces to fill and only used 1! We’ve got to admire his restraint! He also circled the “nice,” indicating that he’s been good this year! Guess we’ll just have to trust him on that one! Also, his jumbled signature at the bottom is completely amazing!

But William didn’t only spend his official 2-day visit to Finland delivering Christmas wishes! Because it was his first public appearance in a minute, he also took the time to offer his congratulations to his younger brother Prince Harry, 33, on his engagement to Meghan Markle, 36! He stated that he’s “delighted,” adding: “For me personally I hope it means he stays out of my fridge, it will stop him scrounging off of my food, he’s done it over the last few years,” via The Huffington Post. Love it! Nothing says “brotherly love” like, “Congrats on the engagement, now stay out of my fridge!”

