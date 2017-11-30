Gorgeous Blonde NYC Model, 26, Found Dead With Throat Slashed Near Montego Bay

So scary. Desiree Gibbon was a stunning model with a bright future before she was discovered murder, her throat cut open, near a Jamaican beach. Here’s what’s been reported concerning this shocking crime.

Desiree Gibbon, a beautiful New York model, was found brutally murdered near Jamaica’s north short on Nov. 28. Her throat had been slit and she was “caked in blood,” according to LoopJamiaca.com. The 26-year-old was discovered by passersby who noticed something strange in the bushes which turned out to be her remains. An autopsy is being performed in order to confirm the cause of death. Besides, the disturbing state she was discovered, very little is known about how Desiree died at this point.

This was her third time visiting the picturesque Caribbean island to look for work. She had arrived in Oct. on a 3-month visa. The authorities confirmed her identity by showing photos of her to hotel employees in the area where they thought she might be staying, according to the New York Daily News. Desiree’s remains were discovered just 4 miles form Montego Bay, a popular beach destination. Head here to take a look back at all the celebrities we’ve lost this year.

Since news of her death broke, Desiree’s aunt Peggy Brunner has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral arrangements. “My heart is truley broken!!! I asking you all to please help me and my sisiter (sic) at this very difficuylt and heartbreaking time. My nieces was murdered in Jamaica very brutally and we need to get her home as soon as possible!!!! Please help!!!! Thank-you all!!!!” Peggy wrote. The goal is $20,000 and they have already raised $18,225. Head here to learn more and donate.

