Most Popular Baby Names Of 2017 Revealed: Which Celeb Names Topped The List?

It’s that time of year again! The 100 most popular baby names of 2017 have been announced, and there are plenty of nods to celebs! BabyCenter, a website dedicated to all things parenting and pregnancy-related, released its new list on Nov. 29, and topping off the girls list is, once again, Sophia. It’s been the most popular girls name for eight years in a row now! As for the boys, Jackson was number one, topping the list for five years in a row. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST OF BABY NAMES.

Before we truly dive in, it should be noted that to “capture true popularity,” BabyCenter’s list combines names that sound the same but have multiple spellings (like Sophia and Sofia, or Jackson and Jaxon). Their data comes from more than 500,000 parents who shared their baby’s name with the site throughout 2017. Off the bat, when hearing “Sophia,” we thought of Farrah Abraham‘s, 26, eight-year-old daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham. And for “Jackson,” Little People Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, welcomed a newborn son earlier this year, and named him Jackson! Perhaps the funniest trend though had to do with basketball.

Inspired by the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, names like Lebron, Kyrie, and Kevin jumped in popularity this year — seemingly inspired by none other than Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. Disney also impacted parents this year, as Moana and Belle were top contenders for girls. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb kids dressed as mermaids.

Celeb names such as Penelope (Disick and Cruz), Luna (Stephens), Ava (Phillippe), Charlotte (Princess Charlotte), Harper (Beckham), Chloe (Moretz and Kardashian), and Mila (Kunis) were also hugely popular — being included in the lists’ top 50 for girls. For boys, celebrity names made appearances in Liam (Hemsworth), Mason (Disick), Jaden (Smith), Alexander (Clooney), Jacob (Trembly), and Ryan (Gosling, Reynolds, Seacrest). Last but not least, bringing up the rear, was Ciara at number 100 for girls — I mean, who WOULDN’T want to be named after Ciara, 32? And Bentley for boys, which is the name of Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout‘s oldest son.

