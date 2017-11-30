Cook This Lucky Meghan Markle-Inspired ‘Engagement Chicken’ Recipe Tonight

‘Engagement chicken’ is a real thing, people! Meghan scooped up a Prince because of her amazing kitchen skills — read this roasted chicken recipe below and get cookin’!

“Engagement Chicken” was invented by a Glamour magazine editor way back in 1982, when the recipe earned her and a string of friends proposals. It was actually printed in the magazine in 2003, and since then, women everywhere have been roasting chickens while waiting for a ring. While explaining how Prince Harry proposed, Meghan Markle revealed in an interview on Nov. 27, “Just a cozy night [at home], we were roasting a chicken. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Meghan told Good Housekeeping in 2016: “There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.” OMG! Campbell’s has come up with a twist on the classic Engagement Chicken recipe and it’s super easy to do. It only takes 15 minutes to prep, and two hours later, you’ll have a delicious, juicy chicken that serves 6 people. This warm and cozy recipe will keep you cuddling with your loved one all winter long! Here is the recipe:

“Ingredients (this recipe costs as little as $4.02/ serving):

1 lemon

1 can Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or Campbell’s® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 5-pound whole chicken (roasting chicken)

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup water

How to Make It:

Heat the oven to 375°F.

Grate 1 1/2 teaspoons zest and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from the lemon.

Stir the lemon zest, lemon juice, soup, rosemary, thyme and garlic in a medium bowl.

Reserve 1 cup soup mixture for the gravy.

Place the chicken into a shallow roasting pan.

Roast the chicken for 20 minutes.

Brush the chicken with 1/4 cup soup mixture.

Roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove the chicken to a serving platter and keep warm.

Spoon off any fat from the pan juices.

Stir the wine in the roasting pan and heat over medium-high heat to a boil, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Stir in the reserved soup mixture and water and cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling.

Serve the gravy with the chicken.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try to make Meghan Markle-inspired Engagement Chicken?