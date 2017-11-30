Cook This Lucky Meghan Markle-Inspired ‘Engagement Chicken’ Recipe Tonight
‘Engagement chicken’ is a real thing, people! Meghan scooped up a Prince because of her amazing kitchen skills — read this roasted chicken recipe below and get cookin’!
“Engagement Chicken” was invented by a Glamour magazine editor way back in 1982, when the recipe earned her and a string of friends proposals. It was actually printed in the magazine in 2003, and since then, women everywhere have been roasting chickens while waiting for a ring. While explaining how Prince Harry proposed, Meghan Markle revealed in an interview on Nov. 27, “Just a cozy night [at home], we were roasting a chicken. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”
Meghan told Good Housekeeping in 2016: “There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.” OMG! Campbell’s has come up with a twist on the classic Engagement Chicken recipe and it’s super easy to do. It only takes 15 minutes to prep, and two hours later, you’ll have a delicious, juicy chicken that serves 6 people. This warm and cozy recipe will keep you cuddling with your loved one all winter long! Here is the recipe:
“Ingredients (this recipe costs as little as $4.02/ serving):
- 1 lemon
- 1 can Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or Campbell’s® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 5-pound whole chicken (roasting chicken)
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup water
How to Make It:
- Heat the oven to 375°F.
- Grate 1 1/2 teaspoons zest and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from the lemon.
- Stir the lemon zest, lemon juice, soup, rosemary, thyme and garlic in a medium bowl.
- Reserve 1 cup soup mixture for the gravy.
- Place the chicken into a shallow roasting pan.
- Roast the chicken for 20 minutes.
- Brush the chicken with 1/4 cup soup mixture.
- Roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Remove the chicken to a serving platter and keep warm.
- Spoon off any fat from the pan juices.
- Stir the wine in the roasting pan and heat over medium-high heat to a boil, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Stir in the reserved soup mixture and water and cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling.
- Serve the gravy with the chicken.”
HollywoodLifers, will you try to make Meghan Markle-inspired Engagement Chicken?