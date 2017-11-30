Matt Lauer ‘Ashamed’ Over Sexual Misconduct Claims & Says Some Stories Are ‘Untrue’

After being fired for alleged sexual misconduct, Matt Lauer has finally issued an apology, while also claiming some stories being spread about him are ‘untrue.’

Matt Lauer, 59, spoke for the first time after he was suddenly fired from NBC after the network received a “detailed complaint” of inappropriate sexual behavior. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It was now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Viewers woke up to a surprise on Nov. 29, discovering NBC had given Matt the axe. The complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace “represented, after a serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,” NBC Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. While details about the incident that sent Matt packing weren’t revealed, it was reported that this alleged misconduct happened at the Sochi 2014 Olympics. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” As the day went on, Variety revealed more anonymous accusations against Matt, including claims from one co-worker who alleged that he gave her a sex toy and another who claimed he showed her his penis.

In fact, Matt’s former coworker Katie Couric, 50, commented in 2012 that Matt got inappropriately handsy with her. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she said that Matt’s most annoying habit was that he “pinche[d] me on the ass a lot.” Plus, in 2006, Matt’s wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, 50, filed for divorce claiming that he engaged in “cruel and inhumane” acts against her. Comedian Kathy Griffin, 57, weighed in on the scandal, saying that she had known about Matt’s inappropriate behavior for “years.” She wasn’t the only one, it seems.

Matt’s Today co-hosts reacted to this firing with sadness and disappointment. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, said that “this is a sad morning here at Today and at NBC News… I’m heartbroken for Matt.” Al Roker also said he was struggling to “process” the news. However, Wendy Williams said she had not an ounce of sympathy for the “lecher,” and fans trashed Matt online for this alleged behavior.

