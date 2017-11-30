Matt Lauer Allegedly ‘Regularly Cheated On His Wife’ Of 19 Years: ‘Everyone Knew’

The hits keep on coming for Matt Lauer. After getting axed for alleged sexual misconduct, the disgraced news anchor has now been accused of ‘regularly’ cheating on his wife, Annette Roque!

With all the shocking and disgusting accusations being made about Matt Lauer, 59, it’s sadly not that surprising that multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the former TODAY host allegedly slept around behind his wife’s back. “He regularly cheated on [Annette Roque, 50],” a source claims. “Everyone knew. His wife lives in the Hamptons and he lives in the city, but we never heard he made unwanted moves.” A second source, one that’s supposedly a former Today staffer, also tells PEOPLE that Matt’s alleged infidelity was the worst kept secret on set.

“Everyone on staff knew he cheated regularly on his wife. That wasn’t a secret, but sexual [misconduct] is a shock,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He was friendly and approachable with everyone, and was very well-liked.” If those two accounts weren’t enough, a third source tells PEOPLE that there was “most definitely more than one” alleged affair. “They were never with anyone whom [Matt] didn’t have significant seniority over. …He wasn’t a lech and he wasn’t known as someone who would corner you or retaliate against you if you spurned him or someone who would lure you into his dressing room,” this third source added.

Well, about that…Matt kinda came off as a lech in the damning Variety report, as our sister site conducted dozens of interviews with current and former TODAY staffers. One staffer claimed Matt gave her a sex toy as a present – with “explicit” instructions on how to use it. Another female staffer accused Matt of “summoning” her to his office where he allegedly showed her his penis. This woman claims that Matt “reprimanded her” for not engaging in a sexual act. Amazingly, these are not the incidents that led to his firing. The straw that may have broken the allegedly inappropriately sexual camel’s back came in the form of sexts that Matt supposedly sent to an unidentified female NBC employee. 24 hours after she reportedly gave NBC this “incontrovertible proof” of his misconduct, NBC showed Matt the door.

Annette and Matt have been married for 19-years, and it’ll be interesting to see if they make it to their 20th wedding anniversary. Annette reportedly briefly filed for divorce in 2006, according to Newsweek. The court documents, which were reportedly withdrawn shortly after being filed, claimed Matt engaged in “cruel and inhumane” acts. In 2010, reports claimed Matt and Annette had split, something he denounced as “a work of fiction.”

“Have we had a completely perfect, easy marriage? No,” he told PEOPLE in 2010. “But the stories you’ve read over the years are not true.”

