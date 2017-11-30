Pregnant Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s ‘High-Maintenance’ Delivery Needs Revealed

Are Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner already making requests for their rumored delivery dates? They want ‘fully stocked snack bars’ in their hospital rooms and more.

They haven’t even confirmed their pregnancies, but Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are already prepping to give birth! The future moms are “already driving the staff at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai hospital nuts,” according to a new report from OK! magazine. Kylie apparently already requested a fully stocked snack bar for her hospital room, while Khloe’s wish-list includes a brand-new tub suitable for an underwater birth. They have both decided they need to have light gray 1,000-thread count sheets. During a delivery, comfort is key, after all!

“Kylie’s paranoid about privacy, so she wants to rent out an entire floor,” a source told the magazine. “She’s also demanding that the staff turn over their phones so that no one gets a picture of her.” An entire floor?! Now that’s luxurious! But, “privacy” has always been a pretty loose term for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It really just means they’ll record and reveal what they decide on, which is still more than most would be open to showing. “They’ll be filming,” the source added. “But surely when push comes to shove, makeup will be the least of their concerns!”

The reality TV stars still haven’t made any sort of formal announcement regarding their rumored pregnancies, but a reveal could potentially be around the corner. As we’ve previously reported, the pair will likely address the rumors head-on in the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “They’ll be teasing the news on promos for the finale that will be released during the week before it airs, and Kris is hoping it will make for record breaking viewing figures,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s been killing the girls to keep quiet, Khloe especially, and they can’t wait till they can start talking publicly about being pregnant.” While we won’t know everything until the episode airs, we’re definitely waiting with bated breath for these two to finally break the news, officially!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Khloe and Kylie’s delivery requests?