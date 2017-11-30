Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever: Is She Getting Injections While Pregnant?

Smile! Wait a minute, Khloe Kardashian – your lips look different. When the reportedly pregnant ‘KUWTK’ star posed for a pair of new selfies, her pout was plumper than before. Did she get fillers?

Does Snapchat have a Kardashian filter? (It feels like it should by now, right?) If it does, was Khloe Kardashian, 33, using it on herself when she uploaded some shots on Nov. 30? The Revenge Body host’s lips looked extra Kardashian-esque, meaning they appeared fuller and rounder than they have been in a while. Did KoKo, who’s reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, actually get lip injections? Or was she just showing off a new liquid lipstick and if so — where’d you get it, Khloe?

Though, Khloe’s kisser raises the question: If she did get fillers, is she putting her alleged pregnancy at risk? “There are no scientific studies that show that injecting hyaluronic acids during pregnancy is bad for the fetus,” Dr. John Layke EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com when discussing a similar issue surrounding Khloe’s reportedly pregnant sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, and her lips. “However, many times with the surge in the hormones, the lips appear more full during pregnancy than they did pre-pregnancy.”

However, Dr. Layke said that even though there is “no causal link to birth defects,” he recommended that pregnant women wait until after pregnancy to get work done. “I would not perform Botox or fillers on a pregnant woman, and would wait until after pregnancy and even breast feeding to resume injectables,” he added.

Khloe’s face has been a topic of conversation as of late. She posted what looked like a sun-kissed selfie on Nov. 26, saying that the picture “reminds me that I need a tan ASAP.” Some fans accused Khloe of editing the photo, dropping the dreaded P-word: photoshop! Fans were also calling foul on Khloe’s Nov. 9 picture, as the snap showed her with a much narrower nose. Did the alleged pregnant Kardashian get a nose job with a bun in her oven? No, she just used an app, ad Dr. Layke EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe’s “new” nose was thanks to Facetune, the popular selfie-editing app. So, what did she use on her lips for these photos?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Did Khloe get fillers? Are her plump lips just a result of makeup?